Advertisement

No charges filed in Milwaukee veterans hospital shooting

(AP images)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says federal police who shot a 35-year-old man near the entrance to a Milwaukee veterans hospital in July will not be charged in the death.

Joseph Denton Jr. was shot in the torso and foot by VA hospital police after he showed up outside the facility pointing a loaded shotgun at an employee and others and refusing repeated orders to put down his gun.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said officers used an “appropriate level of force in return to stop Denton.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic courtesy Pixaby/MGN.
Pedestrians killed on N. 2nd Street identified
Robert Sally died unexpectedly on Saturday.
Belvidere boys cross country mourns the loss of their coach
Arrest made in Tammy Tracey murder case
Tracey family makes statement after suspect charged
fatal crash
N. Meridian Road fatal crash victim identified
Handcuffs
Machesney Park man arrested for sexual abuse

Latest News

Nearly 700 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported out of Illinois on Friday. The Illinois...
IDPH: 9K new COVID-19 cases, 125 more deaths
Illinois Gov. Pritzker
Gov. Pritzker urges local governments to take advantage of pandemic funds
Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross
Rockford officer use of deadly force justified in Tyris Jones shooting
As COVID-19 cases increase, hospitals continue to weather the surge.
Free dinners for local healthcare workers, hospice families
Recount observers check ballots during a Milwaukee hand recount of Presidential votes at the...
Nearly 400 uncounted ballots found in Wisconsin recount