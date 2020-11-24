No charges filed in Milwaukee veterans hospital shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says federal police who shot a 35-year-old man near the entrance to a Milwaukee veterans hospital in July will not be charged in the death.

Joseph Denton Jr. was shot in the torso and foot by VA hospital police after he showed up outside the facility pointing a loaded shotgun at an employee and others and refusing repeated orders to put down his gun.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said officers used an “appropriate level of force in return to stop Denton.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.