Mom fail ends with ‘I don’t want this’ instead of 6-year-old’s name on school picture

Mason and his mom are taking it in stride.
CBS 2 Chicago Staff
By CBS
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — In a year when nothing seems to go as planned, a 6-year-old boy made the ultimate “oopsie.” On picture day 6-year-old Mason wore his best plaid shirt, combed his hair and smiled big.

But a closer look at his picture shows something out of the ordinary, from our CBS affiliate in Chicago.

Where the name is supposed to go on the bottom left, that’s where mom put her instructions. The company printed it as is: “I DON’T WANT THIS.”

“At first I was so excited to get the envelope in the mail I didn’t even notice,” said Mason’s mom Brittany Kinley.

She plans to keep and hang the picture on the wall.

Lifetouch, the company that took the pictures, is in the process of reprinting the photos.

When asked about going viral Mason shrugged and said it’s cool.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

