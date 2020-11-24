Mayor’s Office of Human Trafficking Prevention gets $600K grant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention was awarded a grant for $632,072 from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.

The funding will allow the city to nearly triple the size of the staff at the Family Peace Center. Eight employees will be hired to support a project aimed at responding to persons experiencing multi-victimization over their lifetime, according to the city of Rockford in an announcement on Monday.

Multi-victimization refers to a person having experienced two or more types of crimes or violence. People who experience repeated victimizations are found to have more life adversities and are at greater risk of developing intense and persistent symptoms, such as anxiety, depression, anger and posttraumatic stress disorder.

“Victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking experience a high rate of multi-victimization, and the grant will offer an opportunity for enhanced efforts to reach the LGBTQ community, as well as people of color. The objectives of the grant are part of the overall strategy of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention’s work to reduce violent crime in our community,” according to an announcement from the city of Rockford.

The new employees will provide direct services to clients of the Family Peace Center who currently face additional obstacles that can limit their access to equitable services.

The project will focus on improving our community’s response to meet the needs of survivors by:

· Providing training

· Providing crisis intervention on an immediate and ongoing basis

· Providing case management intake and advocacy

· Providing individual therapy and group empowerment and support

· Developing and implementing an awareness campaign in varying locations and mediums to raise awareness of victim rights and services

· Providing trauma-informed and culturally responsive training to address vicarious trauma in staff and volunteers at the FPC and partner agencies.

The grant runs from Dec. 1 to Nov. 30, 2023.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.