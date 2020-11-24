Advertisement

Mayor’s Office of Human Trafficking Prevention gets $600K grant

The grant runs from Dec. 1 to Nov. 30, 2023.
Generic graphic
Generic graphic(Chris O'Sullivan / MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention was awarded a grant for $632,072 from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.

The funding will allow the city to nearly triple the size of the staff at the Family Peace Center. Eight employees will be hired to support a project aimed at responding to persons experiencing multi-victimization over their lifetime, according to the city of Rockford in an announcement on Monday.

Multi-victimization refers to a person having experienced two or more types of crimes or violence. People who experience repeated victimizations are found to have more life adversities and are at greater risk of developing intense and persistent symptoms, such as anxiety, depression, anger and posttraumatic stress disorder.

“Victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking experience a high rate of multi-victimization, and the grant will offer an opportunity for enhanced efforts to reach the LGBTQ community, as well as people of color. The objectives of the grant are part of the overall strategy of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention’s work to reduce violent crime in our community,” according to an announcement from the city of Rockford.

The new employees will provide direct services to clients of the Family Peace Center who currently face additional obstacles that can limit their access to equitable services.

The project will focus on improving our community’s response to meet the needs of survivors by:

· Providing training

· Providing crisis intervention on an immediate and ongoing basis

· Providing case management intake and advocacy

· Providing individual therapy and group empowerment and support

· Developing and implementing an awareness campaign in varying locations and mediums to raise awareness of victim rights and services

· Providing trauma-informed and culturally responsive training to address vicarious trauma in staff and volunteers at the FPC and partner agencies.

The grant runs from Dec. 1 to Nov. 30, 2023.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple area restaurants shut down indoor dining service after the WCHD threatens to pull food...
Restaurants in the region close dining rooms to meet Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions
Rockford Police tell 23 News a male, approximately 50-years-old is dead following a motorcycle...
Motorcycle accident in Rockford Saturday morning leaves one man dead
The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
Robert Sally died unexpectedly on Saturday.
Belvidere boys cross country mourns the loss of their coach
Small business struggles
Small businesses share struggles before the holiday season

Latest News

It will help expand its implicit bias and cultural competency training to local law enforcement.
YWCA receives funding from Healing Illinois grant
Black Friday
Black Friday amid COVID-19 pandemic
Several hours of snow are to impact Tuesday morning commute.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 11/23/2020
The win brings the final Electoral College tally to 306 votes for Biden and 232 votes for Trump.
President Trump to cooperate on transition to President-elect Biden