IDPH: 9K new COVID-19 cases, 125 more deaths

CHICAGO (CBS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 9,469 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 125 additional deaths .

- Bureau County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90′s

- Champaign County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 2 males 90′s

- Coles County: 1 male 80′s

- Cook County: 2 females 30′s, 1 male 30′s, 1 male 40′s, 2 females 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 4 males 60′s, 6 females 70′s, 7 males 70s’, 6 females 80′s, 5 males 80′s, 3 females 90′s, 5 males 90′s

- DeWitt County: 1 male 80′s

- DuPage County: 2 females 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 2 females 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- Effingham County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Grundy County: 1 male 60′s, 2 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- Hancock County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- Henry County: 1 female 90′s

- Iroquois County: 1 male 80′s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 70′s

- Kane County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Kendall County: 1 female 70′s

- Lake County: 1 female 40′s, 2 females 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- LaSalle County: 2 females 70′s, 1 male 70s’, 2 males 80′s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

- Lee County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s

- Macon County: 1 female 90′s

- Madison County: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 2 females 90′s

- Marion County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- McHenry County: 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- McLean County: 1 female 30′s

- Mercer County: 1 male 90′s

- Peoria County: 1 male 70′s, 3 males 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- Pike County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- Randolph County: 1 male 80′s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 80′s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- Vermilion County: 1 female 80′s

- Warren County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 80′s

- Will County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 70′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 674,089 cases, including 11,677 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 97,323 specimens for a total 9,990,304. As of Monday night, 6,134 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,203 patients were in the ICU and 668 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23 is 10.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23 is 12.4 percent.

It was the second day in a row the Illinois Department of Public Health reported fewer than 10,000 new cases. Illinois hadn’t gone two consecutive days with daily caseload that low since Nov. 4 and 5. It’s also the first increase in new cases after four days in a row of declines.

Illinois is averaging 10,891 new cases per day over the past week, down from an average of 12,381 daily cases the previous week, but more than five times higher than the 2,052 cases per day during the first seven days of October.

The new cases reported Tuesday came as IDPH also reported 97,323 new coronavirus tests. The state’s seven-day average case positivity rate now stands at 10.4%, the fifth day in a row it has gone down. That metric is down from as high as 13.2 percent on Nov. 13, but still more than triple the 3.5% average case positivity rate at the start of October.

Tuesday was also the seventh time in the past two weeks Illinois has reported more than 100 deaths from the virus, after not reporting that many deaths between early June and early November.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 674,089 cases, including 11,677 deaths.

As of Monday night, 6,134 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, down slightly from one day earlier, when there were 6,171 hospitalizations. Until this past weekend, the state’s hospitalization numbers had been climbing steadily for about a month before seeing a slight drop from Friday night to Saturday night, although the total has now gone back up again.

Hospitalizations from the virus are still far higher than early October, and well above the peak of the first surge of the pandemic, when hospitalizations topped out at 5,037 patients on April 28.

Illinois is averaging 6,093 coronavirus hospitalizations per day over the last week, more than four times the average of about 1,500 per day at the start of October. During the first wave of the pandemic, the state peaked at an average of 4,822 hospitalizations per day in early May.

