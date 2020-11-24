Advertisement

Helen LaFrance, who painted rural memories, dies at 101

In this photo provided by Bruce Shelton, Painter Helen LaFrance sits under one of her paintings...
In this photo provided by Bruce Shelton, Painter Helen LaFrance sits under one of her paintings during her 100th birthday party on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Mayfield, Ky. LaFrance, a prominent Black Kentucky artist whose painted memories of rural life in Kentucky are featured in U.S. and European museums and hang on the walls of well-known personalities has died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 , according to Brown Funeral Home.(Source: Bruce Shelton via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — A prominent Black Kentucky artist whose painted memories of rural life in Kentucky are featured in U.S. and European museums and in the collections of well-known personalities including Oprah Winfrey, has died. Helen LaFrance was 101 years old.

LaFrance died in Mayfield on Sunday, according to Brown Funeral Home.

LaFrance was self-taught, and her works show people at church, family gatherings, funerals and other aspects of small-town life in western Kentucky.

One of her first known public works is a mural in the St. James AME Church in Mayfield, completed in 1947. LaFrance also has worked in wood carving and quilting.

“Mom used to hold my hand and help me to draw things,” LaFrance said in a news release celebrating her 100th birthday last year.

Her first work was a large gray rabbit painted in watercolors on the back of a piece of wallpaper, according to a bio on the website of the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights.

Later in life, LaFrance worked in a hospital, tobacco barns and a ceramic factory, where she decorated whiskey bottles. Still, she did not begin painting her well-known “memory paintings” full time until 1986, when she was in her late 60s.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic courtesy Pixaby/MGN.
Pedestrians killed on N. 2nd Street identified
Robert Sally died unexpectedly on Saturday.
Belvidere boys cross country mourns the loss of their coach
Arrest made in Tammy Tracey murder case
Tracey family makes statement after suspect charged
fatal crash
N. Meridian Road fatal crash victim identified
Handcuffs
Machesney Park man arrested for sexual abuse

Latest News

If you've seen the 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey," you'll likely see the resemblance to the...
Mysterious metal monolith found in Utah desert
If you've seen the 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey," you'll likely see the resemblance to the...
Mysterious metal monolith found in Utah desert
Guilty pleas were entered by Purdue board chairperson Steve Miller on behalf of the company.
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in criminal case
The sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. ...
Dow crests 30,000 points on vaccine hopes, Biden transition
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Biden win over Trump in Nevada made official by court