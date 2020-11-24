Advertisement

Harlem pitcher Nietz signs with Valparaiso

Cheyenne Nietz signs her national letter of intent with Valparaiso University on Saturday.
Cheyenne Nietz signs her national letter of intent with Valparaiso University on Saturday.(WIFR)
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Cheyenne Nietz may not have played with Harlem softball since sophomore year, but she has done enough to earn a full-ride scholarship with Valparaiso University.

The senior pitcher signed her national letter of intent on Saturday surrounded by friends and family.

Nietz said it’s been tough especially not getting to play her junior season, but she’s happy to at least have this to look forward to.

“It’s amazing,” said Nietz. “It takes a lot of stress off my shoulders because the recruiting process right now through COVID-19 is really hard and really difficult. It’s really a blessing that I signed before everything happened. I made my verbal commitment before COVID-19 happened and I just knew it was my number one school when I got my offer.”

