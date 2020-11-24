Advertisement

Free dinners for local healthcare workers, hospice families

As COVID-19 cases increase, hospitals continue to weather the surge.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Families who are currently under the care of Sanctuary Hospice, local doctors, nurses and healthcare workers are partaking in a free dinner from Franchesco’s on Tuesday.

More than 100 families are taking part and will be receiving a dinner for four people that includes a choice of either pizza or pasta and a salad. They will pick up their orders Tuesday night between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. from the drive through window at Franchesco’s.

“The response has been overwhelming,” Michelle Lamay General Manager of Franchesco’s Restaurant Group said. “We had over 100 families call in to take part.”

As a celebration of National Hospice Month, Sanctuary Hospice of Rockford wanted to do something special for their hospice families and local healthcare workers. So, they came up with “Dine & Dash.”

“We love this idea and we were happy to partner with Sanctuary Hospice to give deserving people in our local community a boost,” Lamay said. “We also see this type of “Dine & Dash” program as a real easy option for other local business who may want to offer a holiday dinner to employees as a thank you, but are finding it hard to implement any type of holiday gathering. This is a perfect solution – and we make it easy.”

