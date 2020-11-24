First measurable snow creates slush on roads, mild accumulations areawide Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you were up early enough Tuesday morning, you woke up to reduced visibility levels and widespread snow falling. This marks the first measurable snow to occur in the region for the season.

Most of the snowfall accumulations were left to grassy surfaces due to their surfaces cooling much quicker compared to concrete. However with this snow being the heavy, wet snow it was capable of creating some slush and small accumulations on the roads. This is also due to concrete temperatures for the most part remaining right around freezing.

This by no means is considered a major snow event but with it being the first measurable snow event of the season, the National Weather Service had a Winter Weather Advisory issued for the entire region. Snow began overnight and continued through the early morning hours Monday before gradually turning to rain as our temperatures warmed up back above freezing.

Here is a list of the highest reported totals from the National Weather Service:

Snowfall amounts ending Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10 AM (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This is somewhat close to schedule for the normal first date of measurable snow for Rockford. However, this snow is a bit ahead of schedule if you’re looking at it from the normal date of the first 1.0 inch or higher snowfall, which normally occurs on December 1. You have to go a bit further into December when 1.7 inches or more of snow becomes the norm, as the normal first date for that is December 9.

But to put in in perspective, here are some interesting tidbits:

Back in the winter of 2017-18, our first 1.7 inch snowfall didn’t occur until January 15, 2018.

If you think that’s something, in the winter of 2012-13 the first 1.7 inch snowfall didn’t occur until February 4, 2013. The latest ever is February 17, 1928.

A bit ahead of schedule than the normal first date of December 1 for 1.0 inch snowfall. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.