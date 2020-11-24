First Alert Weather Day declared as accumulating snow arrives overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a quiet November thus far, but significant changes are in the offing over the next few days, as a powerhouse storm system takes aim on the region, promising the Stateline’s first legitimate taste of winter weather. The first accumulating snow is to arrive in the area overnight, and will, in all likelihood, have an impact on our Tuesday morning commute. For that reason, we’ve declared the rest of Monday night and much of Tuesday Morning a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

In anticipation of the season’s first sticking snow, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire Stateline through mid-morning Tuesday, with the lone exception of Walworth County.

The evening’s likely to be dry, though eventually the incoming storm is to drag moisture from the Gulf of Mexico up and over our presently dry air mass. As that moisture falls into the dry air and evaporates in the process, it withdraws heat from the air and takes temperatures down into the lower and middle 30s overnight. With this in mind, it’s likely snow’s to begin in the southwestern most reached of our area around or very shortly after midnight.

Moisture will continue to surge northeastward, and snow’s to be falling area wide come 2:00 to 4:00am. But, also surging northward is a plume of “warmer” temperatures aloft, which may begin to increase the prospects for rain to begin mixing with snow as we inch closer to sunrise, especially in the southern half of our area.

As temperatures continue to warm slowly during the morning, even if only by a degree per hour, the transition to rain will continue, and should be largely complete by mid to late morning.

As for accumulations, our current thoughts are that most areas will see between two and four inches. Lighter amounts will be found to the south and east, while the heaviest amounts are to occur farther north and west. In the Rockford Metro, two to three inches seem a logical bet.

We must issue words of caution regarding these snowfall accumulation forecasts, as early season storm systems are tricky due to a myriad of factors, not the least of those being relatively warm ground temperatures and road surfaces. Grassy surfaces and exposed outdoor surfaces like patio tables are naturally colder, and are best suited to support accumulations. Roadways, especially those pre-treated with salt and chemicals are far less susceptible to major accumulation during these early season storms.

Having said that, secondary roadways, untreated surfaces, sidewalks, and driveways, as well as bridges and overpasses will still undoubtedly incur some slushy accumulation, so extra care in Tuesday morning travels is advised.

Whatever snow does fall won’t be around long, that’s for sure! Several hours of rain, as well as temperatures rising well above freezing will combine forces to melt the snow in a matter of several hours, at most.

Rain’s only to grow more widespread and likely heavier as we enter the late afternoon and early evening hours Tuesday. It’s possible, if not likely, that the evening commute may well be slowed by the moderate to, at times, heavy rainfall.

To summarize, there’s a massive storm set to impact our area over a period of a day and a half to potentially two days. It’s to have impacts on at least the next three commuting periods, perhaps even a fourth Wednesday evening. You’ll see our assessment of the impacts and severity of those impacts in the graphic below.

For those wondering if the incoming snow’s earlier than usual, the answer’s no! In a typical year, our first measurable snow comes around November 20, so we’re actually slightly overdue! Be sure to allow extra time in your travels Tuesday, and be safe!

