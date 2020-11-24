Congressman Bryan Steil tests positive for COVID-19

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Congressman Bryan Steil announced Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Steil said in a statement he began experiencing mild symptoms this weekend and contacted his healthcare provider at home in Janesville. He shared he tested positive after taking a test Sunday.

Steil said he is following CDC guidelines and has quarantined immediately. Steil’s full statement can be read below.

“After working in Washington, D.C. all of last week, I began experiencing mild symptoms this weekend and contacted my health care provider while at home in Janesville. I took a COVID-19 test today and the test results came back positive. Following CDC guidelines, I am immediately quarantining and will continue serving the people of Southeast Wisconsin from my home in Janesville.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.