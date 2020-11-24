Advertisement

Black Friday amid COVID-19 pandemic

Local retailers prepare for a very different holiday shopping season
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Because of the pandemic, of course, things are going to be different,” said CherryVale Mall Marketing Director, Melissa Cavanagh.

After basting the bird and breaking the bread with family and friends on Thanksgiving Day, many Americans usually spend the weekend gobbling up the deals at local retailers. But this year will require extra strategy in order to steer clear of COVID-19.

“We are making socially distanced markers on the floor to make it a very safe and enjoyable environment,” said Cavanagh.

In addition to the 6-ft indicators, CherryVale Mall will extended its store hours and retailers will offer Black Friday deals before and after the big day, hoping to prevent the gathering of big crowds.

Businesses reverted back to Stage 3 of Governor JB Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan last week. The mall can accommodate more shoppers, but other local retailers just don’t have the space. Disc Replay General Manager, Alex Marquez, says his store will limit in-store traffic to 10 people.

“It’s going to be different, just because the rush isn’t going to be there necessarily,” said Marquez.

Marquez said the buzz of Black Friday will carry on as workers assist in-store and curbside customers. But all retailers we spoke with say they’ll keep health and safety top of mind as they deliver a special holiday experience.

“This year, above all other years, I think we need this even more,” said Cavanagh.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple area restaurants shut down indoor dining service after the WCHD threatens to pull food...
Restaurants in the region close dining rooms to meet Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions
Rockford Police tell 23 News a male, approximately 50-years-old is dead following a motorcycle...
Motorcycle accident in Rockford Saturday morning leaves one man dead
The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
Robert Sally died unexpectedly on Saturday.
Belvidere boys cross country mourns the loss of their coach
Small business struggles
Small businesses share struggles before the holiday season

Latest News

It will help expand its implicit bias and cultural competency training to local law enforcement.
YWCA receives funding from Healing Illinois grant
Generic graphic
Mayor’s Office of Human Trafficking Prevention gets $600K grant
Several hours of snow are to impact Tuesday morning commute.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 11/23/2020
The win brings the final Electoral College tally to 306 votes for Biden and 232 votes for Trump.
President Trump to cooperate on transition to President-elect Biden