3 more city of Beloit employees test positive for COVID-19

BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - According to the city of Beloit government, five more city employees tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine.

The employees will remain isolated until it is safe for them to return to work. For privacy reasons, the city will not be disclosing additional details about the individuals’ identities. This marks 29 total city of Beloit employees that have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-May.

Contact tracing has indicated the exposures are not an indication of internal spread in the workplace. There is no reason to believe the public was impacted by these confirmed cases.

Visit here for information about the City of Beloit's reopening requirements.

