Tracey family makes statement after suspect charged

On May 27, 1987, 19-year-old Tammy Tracey went to Searles Park and never returned.
Arrest made in Tammy Tracey murder case
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Linda Tracey, Tammy’s mother, and the Tracey family made a statement following the arrest of Jessie Smith in connection to the 1987 murder of 19-year-old Tammy Tracey.

“We would like to give a special thanks to the Rockford Police Department, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and the Task Force. Also, thank you to Lamar Advertising and Trickie Enterprises for their billboard assistance over the years. Our heart goes out to you for all the prayers, messages, and calls. They were very much appreciated and we wish we could thank each and every one of you personally. Tammy is resting now and she is smiling down on all of you. At last, we are at peace. God bless,” the statement said.

On May 27, 1987, 19-year-old Tammy Tracey went to Searles Park and never returned. On April 15, 1988, a photographer and bird watcher found human remains in the Sugar River Forest Preserve.

The remains were later identified through dental records as Tammy Tracey. An autopsy was conducted and the pathologist determined she died as a result of a gunshot wound and a contributing factor to her death was a stab wound.

The criminal investigation spanned more than thirty years. During the investigation, Smith was named a suspect.

