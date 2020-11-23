Advertisement

Teen girl shot in leg in Rockford

This is an active and ongoing investigation.
A shooting investigation is underway in Lovelock.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after being shot in the leg on Sunday night in Rockford.

Police were sent to the 2200 block of Mulberry Street for a gunshot victim at 8:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg.

She told police that she had been standing outside the residence with a friend when a dark-colored vehicle drove past, and a rear passenger shot multiple times at her and her friend. The victim was taken to a local hospital for the non-life-threatening injury.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

