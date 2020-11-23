Robinson just the fifth undrafted rookie to record 1,000 scrimmage yards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIFR) - Each week it seems like James Robinson is setting another record in 2020. The running back became just the fifth undrafted rookie to record at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage, and the quickest to do it in his team’s tenth game of the season.

The Rockford native needed just 83 total yards on Sunday to hit the mark. He surpassed that by running for 73 yards on 17 carries, adding 21 yards on two receptions in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 27-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He joins Clark Gaines (1976), Dominic Rhodes (2001), LeGarrette Blount (2010), and Phillip Lindsay (2018) as the only players to accomplish this milestone.

On the season, the Lutheran grad is fourth overall in yards from scrimmage with 1,011 (762 rushing, 249 receiving). His 101.1 yards per game puts him seventh overall and first among rookies.

Sunday was the fourth straight game he had at least 90 total yards, and eighth time this year.

