Public asked to help find Rockford man suspected of sexual assault

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department needs help finding a man suspected of aggravated criminal sexual assault on May 11.

On Monday, May 11, officers learned of a sexual assault on the 500 block of 7th Street. Detectives from the Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted an investigation into the incident and identified the suspect as 38-year-old Aaron Lambert.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault and unlawful restraint against Lambert. A warrant was obtained for Lambert, who remains at large at this time.

Anyone with information on Lambert’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

