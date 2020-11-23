Advertisement

President Trump to cooperate on transition to President-elect Biden

‘The General Services Administration has ascertained that President-elect Joe Biden is the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election.’
The win brings the final Electoral College tally to 306 votes for Biden and 232 votes for Trump.
The win brings the final Electoral College tally to 306 votes for Biden and 232 votes for Trump.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Trump directs his team to cooperate on transition for President-elect Joe Biden but vows to keep up fight.

The General Services Administration has ascertained that President-elect Joe Biden is the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election. President Donald Trump, who had refused to concede the election, said Monday that he is directing his team to cooperate on the transition but is vowing to keep up the fight.

The move clears the way for the start of the transition from Trump’s administration and allows Biden to coordinate with federal agencies on plans for taking over on Jan. 20. An official said Administrator Emily Murphy made the determination after Trump efforts to subvert the vote failed across battleground states, most recently in Michigan, which certified Biden’s victory Monday.

On Twitter, President Trump said “I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country... Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail.”

President Trump went on to say “Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

