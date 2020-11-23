Advertisement

At least 2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California

The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at...
The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at Grace Baptist Church. Some of the injuries are life-threatening.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Two people are dead and multiple other people are seriously wounded following a church stabbing in San Jose, California, late Sunday.

Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted that there was an attack at Grace Baptist Church. He had also said that a suspect was arrested, but he later deleted the tweet and said a statement from police was upcoming.

Police say on Twitter that multiple people were injured and some of the injuries are life-threatening. It was unclear exactly how many people were wounded.

Police say no services were taking place at the time, but that homeless individuals had been brought to the church to get them out of the cold.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police tell 23 News a male, approximately 50-years-old is dead following a motorcycle...
Motorcycle accident in Rockford Saturday morning leaves one man dead
Multiple area restaurants shut down indoor dining service after the WCHD threatens to pull food...
Restaurants in the region close dining rooms to meet Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
Rod Quies played Santa for 20 years at the yearly celebration in Red Oak, Illinois.
Rod Quies, ‘Santa’ for ‘Christmas in the Country’ in Red Oak passes away

Latest News

Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door when the gunman fired...
Philadelphia boy, 12, fatally shot while answering knock on front door
Breaking down the impacts of the season's first winter weather event in the Stateline.
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 11/22/2020
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Biden expected to nominate Blinken as secretary of state
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant