Pedestrians killed on N. 2nd Street identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The man and a woman killed after being struck by a car near the intersection of Forest Hills Road and IL Route 251 in Machesney Park were identified on Monday.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Friday, November 13, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 11600 block of N. 2nd Street/Illinois 251 after a report that that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a male and female had been struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on N. 2nd Street/Illinois 251.

Harlem Roscoe Fire Department paramedics arrived on scene and pronounced both the male and female dead. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is conducting the follow up investigation.

Gerald Casinger, 53 of Rockford and 52-year-old Melissa Vinson of Rockford both died of blunt force injuries due to being struck by a vehicle. Toxicology tests will be available in approximately three weeks, according to coroner William Hintz.

Investigators are not saying if the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

