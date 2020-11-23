Machesney Park man arrested for sexual abuse

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old Machesney Park man was arrested on sexual abuse charges by the Roscoe Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. on Nov. 20.

The arrest of 28-year-old Lawrence Cornellier was a result of a two-month-long investigation between the two agencies, according to the Roscoe Police Department. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney approved charges of:

Three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault

Three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse

Three counts of criminal sexual assault

One count of unlawful communicating with a witness..

Cornellier is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

