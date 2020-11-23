Advertisement

Machesney Park man arrested for sexual abuse

Lawrence is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.
Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN Image)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old Machesney Park man was arrested on sexual abuse charges by the Roscoe Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. on Nov. 20.

The arrest of 28-year-old Lawrence Cornellier was a result of a two-month-long investigation between the two agencies, according to the Roscoe Police Department. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney approved charges of:

  • Three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault
  • Three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse
  • Three counts of criminal sexual assault
  • One count of unlawful communicating with a witness..
  • One count of Unlawful Communicating with a witness.

Cornellier is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple area restaurants shut down indoor dining service after the WCHD threatens to pull food...
Restaurants in the region close dining rooms to meet Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions
Rockford Police tell 23 News a male, approximately 50-years-old is dead following a motorcycle...
Motorcycle accident in Rockford Saturday morning leaves one man dead
The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
Robert Sally died unexpectedly on Saturday.
Belvidere boys cross country mourns the loss of their coach
Small business struggles
Small businesses share struggles before the holiday season

Latest News

By The Dozen Bakery
By The Dozen Bakery to open second location in Harvard
Illinois Department of Public Health announces 17 counties at warning level for COVID-19.
Winnebago Co. adds 883 COVID-19 cases over weekend, new death
Arrest made in Tammy Tracey murder case
Tracey family makes statement after suspect charged
fatal crash
N. Meridian Road fatal crash victim identified