Machesney Park man arrested for sexual abuse
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old Machesney Park man was arrested on sexual abuse charges by the Roscoe Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. on Nov. 20.
The arrest of 28-year-old Lawrence Cornellier was a result of a two-month-long investigation between the two agencies, according to the Roscoe Police Department. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney approved charges of:
- Three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault
- Three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse
- Three counts of criminal sexual assault
- One count of unlawful communicating with a witness..
Cornellier is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.
