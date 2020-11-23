Advertisement

K-9 dies during search for burglary suspects in Pennsylvania; 5 arrested

By WJAC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) - A Pennsylvania community is mourning a police dog who died in the line of duty while searching for five burglary suspects.

Police say a K-9 officer named Titan died overnight Sunday on the job. Officers were called for a burglary in progress at the old Acme and Goodwill warehouse building in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Two suspects were taken into custody before Officer Brian Stevens and Titan, his K-9 partner, were called in to look for three others.

Police say Titan, a K-9 from Pennsylvania, served honorably as he lost his life in the line of...
Police say Titan, a K-9 from Pennsylvania, served honorably as he lost his life in the line of duty. He had been with the department since 2014.(Source: Johnstown Police Dept., WJAC via CNN)

As the two searched the fourth floor, police say Titan fell through an unsecured, open elevator shaft. A rescue effort was conducted, but the K-9 died of his injuries.

All five suspects were eventually located and taken into custody. Police identified them as 22-year-old Kayla McCarty, 24-year-old Corey McCarty, 27-year-old Derrick McCarty, 52-year-old Robert McCarty and 25-year-old Sean Robertson.

🐾💙🐾 Service Plans 🐾💙🐾 We wanted to let the community know we will be giving a police escort of K9 Titan from the Public...

Posted by Johnstown Police K9 Unit on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

The police K-9 unit plans to have a memorial service for Titan on Monday. He had served with the department since 2014.

Copyright 2020 WJAC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple area restaurants shut down indoor dining service after the WCHD threatens to pull food...
Restaurants in the region close dining rooms to meet Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions
Rockford Police tell 23 News a male, approximately 50-years-old is dead following a motorcycle...
Motorcycle accident in Rockford Saturday morning leaves one man dead
The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
Rod Quies played Santa for 20 years at the yearly celebration in Red Oak, Illinois.
Rod Quies, ‘Santa’ for ‘Christmas in the Country’ in Red Oak passes away
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment

Latest News

Two Sonic employees were fatally shot, two were taken to the hospital and a fifth suffered...
Man charged with murder, arson after shooting at Sonic location in Nebraska
This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine ‘highly effective’ prevention
Quinn co-founded the "ice bucket challenge," the social media phenomenon that began in 2014 and...
Pat Quinn, who fought ALS with voice and buckets of cold water, dies from disease
All five suspects were eventually located and taken into custody. Authorities say the...
Police dog dies after falling down elevator shaft during search for burglary suspects