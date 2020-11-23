Advertisement

IDPH: 8K new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22 is 12.7 percent.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,612 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 47 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

- Champaign County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 4 males 50′s, 2 females 60′s, 4 males 60′s, 3 female 70′s, 6 males 70′s, 5 females 80′s, 3 males 80′s, 5 females 90′s, 2 males 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 90′s

- Kane County: 1 male 60′s

- Lake County: 1 female 90′s

- Livingston County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 70′s

- McDonough County: 1 female 70′s

- McHenry County: 1 female 70′s

- Morgan County: 1 male 70′s

- Ogle County: 1 male 90′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 80′s

- Warren County: 1 male 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 664,620 cases, including 47 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the state to 11,553. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 91,562 specimens for a total 9,892,981. As of Sunday night, 6,171 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,206 patients were in the ICU and 635 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22 is 10.9 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22 is 12.7 percent.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple area restaurants shut down indoor dining service after the WCHD threatens to pull food...
Restaurants in the region close dining rooms to meet Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions
Rockford Police tell 23 News a male, approximately 50-years-old is dead following a motorcycle...
Motorcycle accident in Rockford Saturday morning leaves one man dead
The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
Rod Quies played Santa for 20 years at the yearly celebration in Red Oak, Illinois.
Rod Quies, ‘Santa’ for ‘Christmas in the Country’ in Red Oak passes away
Small business struggles
Small businesses share struggles before the holiday season

Latest News

The country star donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center earlier this...
Dolly Parton library coming to Winnebago, Ogle Counties
shooting
Teen girl shot in leg in Rockford
Rockford Police Department
Public asked to help find Rockford man suspected of sexual assault
MGN Image
Union calls on governors to give firefighters highest priority for COVID-19 vaccine