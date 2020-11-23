IDPH: 8K new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,612 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 47 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

- Champaign County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 4 males 50′s, 2 females 60′s, 4 males 60′s, 3 female 70′s, 6 males 70′s, 5 females 80′s, 3 males 80′s, 5 females 90′s, 2 males 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 90′s

- Kane County: 1 male 60′s

- Lake County: 1 female 90′s

- Livingston County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 70′s

- McDonough County: 1 female 70′s

- McHenry County: 1 female 70′s

- Morgan County: 1 male 70′s

- Ogle County: 1 male 90′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 80′s

- Warren County: 1 male 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 664,620 cases, including 47 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the state to 11,553. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 91,562 specimens for a total 9,892,981. As of Sunday night, 6,171 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,206 patients were in the ICU and 635 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22 is 10.9 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22 is 12.7 percent.

