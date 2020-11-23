Dolly Parton library coming to Winnebago, Ogle Counties

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - United Way of Rock River Valley is bringing Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Winnebago and Ogle Counties.

On average, children in economically depressed neighborhoods have zero to two age-appropriate books in their homes, United Way of Rock River Valley says they are working to change that.

“Children from birth to five years of age can receive a free age appropriate book in the mail once a month. By the time the child reaches age five, he or she could have 60 books in his or her personal library,” according to United Way of Rock River Valley.

On Monday, Nov. 30, Associated Bank will present a check to United Way of Rock River Valley, kicking off United Way’s Giving Tuesday campaign to raise funds in support of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Individuals are encouraged to donate by texting the word DOLLY TO 40403 or visiting here. Every $30 donation supports a year’s worth of books for one child. Every $150 donation supports five years of books for a child, according to United Way of Rock River Valley.

Studies show that children who have their own books in the home is a proven way of improving a child’s success in school.

“The joy of receiving a new book every month fosters a love of reading and learning and makes a profound impact on a child’s ability to learn,” Linda Sandquist, United Way vice president said. “We’re thrilled to be bringing this innovative program to the community as it’s a natural extension of our commitment to getting middle school students on track to graduate.”

Parents or guardians can register their child or children here. The program is free to parents thanks to donations to United Way. Once registered, the child receives their first book, The Little Engine That Could, within 30 to 60 days and then each month, an age appropriate book arrives at their home.

For more information, visit here.

