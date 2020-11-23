Advertisement

N. Meridian Road fatal crash victim identified

Officials are still investigating what caused the crash.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man killed in a crash in the 5600 block of N. Meridian Road on the morning of Nov. 14 has been identified.

Officials say the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions and collided head-on. One of the vehicles caught fire and Northwest Fire Department was called to put out the flames. The individual inside was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clarendon native Ali Atieh, 32, was identified as the victim, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. He died of blunt force and thermal injuries due to motor vehicle crash. Toxicology tests will be available in approximately three weeks.

The driver of the other vehicle was sent to an area hospital for his non-life threatening injuries.

Officials are still investigating what caused the crash.

