By The Dozen Bakery to open second location in Harvard

By The Dozen Bakery Owner Brent Nelson made the announcement on Monday.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - By The Dozen Bakery – headquartered in Machesney Park – will open a second location at the former Swiss Maid Bakery at 104 E Brainard St. in Harvard, Illinois on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The By The Dozen Bakery family is overjoyed to formally announce the opening of our second location in the former...

Posted by By The Dozen Bakery on Monday, November 23, 2020

“Since Swiss Maid Bakery in Harvard has been closed for a year and a half, I’m delighted to partner with John and Paul to bring back the Stricker family recipes by slowly rolling out the product line,” Nelson said. “All of the products from By The Dozen Bakery’s current location and the products from the former Swiss Maid Bakery will eventually be available at both locations.”

Due to COVID-19, temporary hours of the bakery in Harvard will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

“By The Dozen Bakery is dedicated to the safety of our customers and our staff. We will be practicing all guidelines set by the McHenry County Health Department, and we will be limiting the number of people allowed in the lobby to ensure social distancing is possible for the safety of everyone,” Nelson said.

