By The Dozen Bakery to open second location in Harvard

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - By The Dozen Bakery – headquartered in Machesney Park – will open a second location at the former Swiss Maid Bakery at 104 E Brainard St. in Harvard, Illinois on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

By The Dozen Bakery Owner Brent Nelson made the announcement on Monday.

“Since Swiss Maid Bakery in Harvard has been closed for a year and a half, I’m delighted to partner with John and Paul to bring back the Stricker family recipes by slowly rolling out the product line,” Nelson said. “All of the products from By The Dozen Bakery’s current location and the products from the former Swiss Maid Bakery will eventually be available at both locations.”

Due to COVID-19, temporary hours of the bakery in Harvard will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

“By The Dozen Bakery is dedicated to the safety of our customers and our staff. We will be practicing all guidelines set by the McHenry County Health Department, and we will be limiting the number of people allowed in the lobby to ensure social distancing is possible for the safety of everyone,” Nelson said.

