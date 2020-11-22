Advertisement

Volunteers finish Stroll on State decorations

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In less than a week, the biggest Stateline holiday celebration will begin, and volunteers have been hard at work to make the city ready to spread cheer.

Dozens came out and decorated the downtown district with lights and other holiday mainstays, President and CEO of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau John Groh says each year volunteers do an amazing job getting Rockford ready to celebrate and he says in 20-20 spreading holiday spirit is more important than ever.

“We always have a great crew of volunteers that show up and the work always gets done,” Groh said. “We expect by the end of day Saturday that we will be fully wrapped up with decorations throughout the downtown area to ring in the holidays and the New Year.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB News 10
33-year-old Rockford murder suspect to be extradited to Ill.
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
State's Attorney to review 43 closure notices
State’s Attorney reviews 43 failure to comply notices against local businesses
Rockford Police tell 23 News a male, approximately 50-years-old is dead following a motorcycle...
Motorcycle accident in Rockford Saturday morning leaves one man dead
Community reacts to arrest in Tammy Tracey murder case

Latest News

Fatal Motorcycle AX Rockford 11-21
Fatal Motorcycle AX Rockford Saturday
Thanksgiving Box Giveaway
Church hosts drive-thru Thanksgiving food giveaway
3 R's Learning Center Santa
3 R’s Learning Center gives kids opportunity to meet with Santa
Stroll on State Prep
Stroll on State Prep
Restaurants and bars close dining rooms to comply with Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions
Restaurants and bars close dining rooms to comply with Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions