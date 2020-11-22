Volunteers finish Stroll on State decorations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In less than a week, the biggest Stateline holiday celebration will begin, and volunteers have been hard at work to make the city ready to spread cheer.

Dozens came out and decorated the downtown district with lights and other holiday mainstays, President and CEO of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau John Groh says each year volunteers do an amazing job getting Rockford ready to celebrate and he says in 20-20 spreading holiday spirit is more important than ever.

“We always have a great crew of volunteers that show up and the work always gets done,” Groh said. “We expect by the end of day Saturday that we will be fully wrapped up with decorations throughout the downtown area to ring in the holidays and the New Year.”

