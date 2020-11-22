Stateline to remain dry Sunday, eying next system to bring rain and possibly wet snow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The weekend will continue to remain dry, as the weekend weather-maker for the Midwest will slide through south of the region. While we’ll have a few more clouds Sunday, expect more seasonable temperatures before our next system arrives late Monday.

Our high of 45 degrees Saturday is much more seasonable than the latter half of this last week gave us. However it will still go down as an above normal day because the normal high for Saturday is 44 degrees. Expect more of the same for Sunday but with a few more clouds. High temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s as the Midwest’s next system will stay south and east of the Rockford region in parts of central Illinois along with the southern Chicago suburbs and northern Indiana. Those places will get some rain that could develop into rain/snow mix overnight.

The next weather-maker for the Midwest will stay south of the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

For us in the Stateline, we will remain dry with mostly cloudy skies Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

However, more active weather is in store for the Stateline over the next few days. Monday will be a seasonably chilly day but with wall-to-wall sunshine. Cloud coverage will increase late ahead of the next system. A rain/snow mix is likely late Monday evening into Tuesday morning across the region. It’s POSSIBLE that some wet snow could mix in, we’ll have to watch temperatures closely.

The precipitation will hold off until very late Monday going into Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The day will start off with a mix to wet snow before turning to rain in the PM. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This will go into Tuesday morning before temperatures get into the 40s Tuesday afternoon and in time turn all precipitation into rain. This will end from west to east on Wednesday where a few lingering showers are possible. Luckily this system will be exiting right before the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday!

It's possible some wet snow to a mix will fall early Tuesday before turning over to rain. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Wednesday will be breezy with a few lingering showers around. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Thanksgiving 2020 looks dry and mild, too. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Thanksgiving looks fantastic all around. Sunny skies and mild temperatures in the lower 50s are in the forecast. With COVID-19 restrictions in place and many families having smaller, or even no gatherings at all, the weather looks great for any alternate plans. If you are planning a smaller and maybe outdoor Thanksgiving dinner Thursday, it’ll remain dry. Once the sun goes down just wear an extra layer or two and it will be very comfortable as winds won’t be an issue.

Overall, the week will start seasonable before a brief mild patch of temperatures is around. After Thanksgiving, Black Friday looks dry into the beginning of next weekend where another weather-maker and a brief cold period are in the forecast.

The week will start seasonable before getting a bit more mild towards Thanksgiving. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

