Small businesses share struggles before the holiday season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Business owners are feeling the devastating impact from the pandemic as the holiday season approaches. What should be a busy time for shopping is falling short.

One local business owner shares with 23 News she made tough personal sacrifices to keep her livelihood going.

“We’re fighting hard to remain here doing what we can to stay alive,” says owner of Great Hang-ups Diane Tope. “I’ve even sold my house to keep afloat and keep going. Moving to online of course.”

Great Hang-ups canceled several events this year, but still made it a priority to host customer appreciation weekend the past few days. It offered 25 percent off all in store items. Tope says she had to switch a lot of her business to online to try and keep up after running the shop for decades.

Another local business, 3 R’s Learning Material Center hosted a Santa event to try and bring in business and normalcy to the holiday season, but agree the pandemic is hard on them, too.

“With the increase in the COVID-19 rates people are very nervous, and it’s really impacted my business quite a bit,” says Stacy Fry at 3 R’s Learning Materials Center. “And I’m sure it has with other small businesses. So I think I can speak for all small business owners that we truly appreciate everyone who comes in to support us because we really do need it at this time.”

Small Business Saturday is November 28, and local owners encourage community members to support.

