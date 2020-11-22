Advertisement

Club 31 Bible Study hosts fundraiser for those in need

Homeless boxes designed to help in the winter months
Bible Study homeless help
Bible Study homeless help(WIFR)
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5:23 PM CST
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - One local club is giving back to the homeless through its bible study. Club 31 Girls held a fundraiser to make homeless boxes for people to store in their cars in case they see someone in need.

“We’re making care kits for the homeless, we’re making 100 of them,” Says member and organizer at Keep 815 Warm and 31 Coats Becky DiDomenico. “They’re filled with water bottles, hats, gloves, rain coats. Everyone can have one, put them in your car, if you see a homeless or persons in distress you can give it to them.”

Club 31 Girls say they do this work through faith and Jesus. The initiative started out small, but recently received a lot of attention on social media for their acts of kindness.

The idea for homeless boxes were developed by the group of six.

