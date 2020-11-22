Church hosts drive-thru Thanksgiving food giveaway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church welcomed dozens of people to its drive-thru gift box giveaway, where the Thanksgiving bird was the main event.

Packed to the brim with all the trimmings, 100 families took home a turkey and a box with non-perishable food items.

Those with the congregation say it brings them joy to know they can help their fellow neighbor who may be struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“With this year the way that everything has gone I’m just glad that our members were still able to donate because all of it comes from member donations,” Member of the congregation LaTanya Cross said. “I am glad that we are still able to get together enough to still feed 100 families because I think right now there’s a lot more that are in need with the state of the world right now.”

