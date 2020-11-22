Advertisement

Avalon String Quartet performs concert remotely Sunday night

Event through Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center with NIU
Avalon String Quartet
Avalon String Quartet(WIFR)
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The Avalon String Quartet brought music and life to a live stream event Sunday evening through the Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center with Northern Illinois University, where the Quartet has it’s residency.

The affiliation is on it’s tenth year, and typically the string quartet performs three times throughout a single year. This time, though, it looked much different due to the pandemic. Instead of an audience, it was held via live stream on YouTube at no cost to viewers.

Board members say they hoped to have at least 10 members in the audience, but with new restrictions they could not host any.

“It’s very hard for performers to perform without having that feedback from a live audience,” says Mendelssohn board member Rulee Stallmann. “But we thought this would be the best alternative, to live stream it.”

The group will perform next in January, and last in May. Board members say they still aren’t sure how those will be conducted.

