3 R’s Learning Center gives kids opportunity to meet with Santa

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Much of the holiday experience this year will be different, but at 3 R’s Learning Center, kids get a first-hand experience to visit with Saint Nick.

Kids came up and sat in front of Santa, to tell him what they want under the tree, while Santa’s helpers snap a picture of the kids with jolly Saint Nick that is printed for them in-store. Owner of the 3 R’s Learning Center Stacy Fry says she loves to see people’s days brightened, and having Santa Claus in her center only helps bring a smile to everyone’s face.

“I think it has really brightened a lot of people’s attitude and happiness,” Fry said. “It’s nice to have him here and it just brings a lot of joy and I see it in the children, it’s kind of bringing a little bit of sense of normal for them.”

