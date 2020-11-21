Winnebago Co. Health Department states support for RPS 205 remote instruction

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced their support for Rockford Public Schools deciding to move all instruction to a remote-only format.

RPS 205 announced move to remote-only instruction on Friday.

“The Winnebago County Health Department supports the decision made by the RPS 205 administration and their school board to take an ‘adaptive pause’ and provide remote-only instruction based on their local conditions.

WCHD has provided considerations for Superintendents and School Boards to consider when making their decision regarding the method of instruction and supports the autonomy and authority of the schools to make independent decisions based on their local COVID-19 metrics, operations including staffing, and the contact tracing capability of the school with the health department.

On a call today with school superintendents and their school board presidents hosted by the Regional Office of Education, the considerations were reviewed and discussed. At this time, no recommendations have been made by the Winnebago County Health Department to return to remote learning,” the Winnebago County Health Department said.

