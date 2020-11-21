Advertisement

Winnebago Co. Health Department states support for RPS 205 remote instruction

RPS 205 announced move to remote-only instruction on Friday.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced their support for Rockford Public Schools deciding to move all instruction to a remote-only format.

RPS 205 announced move to remote-only instruction on Friday.

“The Winnebago County Health Department supports the decision made by the RPS 205 administration and their school board to take an ‘adaptive pause’ and provide remote-only instruction based on their local conditions.

WCHD has provided considerations for Superintendents and School Boards to consider when making their decision regarding the method of instruction and supports the autonomy and authority of the schools to make independent decisions based on their local COVID-19 metrics, operations including staffing, and the contact tracing capability of the school with the health department.

On a call today with school superintendents and their school board presidents hosted by the Regional Office of Education, the considerations were reviewed and discussed. At this time, no recommendations have been made by the Winnebago County Health Department to return to remote learning,” the Winnebago County Health Department said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB News 10
33-year-old Rockford murder suspect to be extradited to Ill.
$5M warrant for arrest of Tyris Jones, indicted for 1st degree murder
Local lawmakers send letter to IDPH
10 Winnebago Co. businesses ordered closed until further notice
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office
Man indicted for 1st degree murder of Rockford woman
WIFR
Rockford to enforce strict rules on indoor dining

Latest News

Boone County, Illinois
Boone Co. COVID-19 positivity rate down to 29.6%
Belvidere Police Department
Belvidere man faces several sexual assault charges
shooting
Man shot in head by 78-year-old suspect
SSWSF
Staying safe while staying fit