VanVleet gives away turkeys to local families

Rockford native provides 700 meals for Thanksgiving
Volunteers pass out turkeys at the third annual Fred VanVleet Thanksgiving turkey drive.
Volunteers pass out turkeys at the third annual Fred VanVleet Thanksgiving turkey drive.(WIFR)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While fans wait to see where Fred VanVleet cashes in, the Auburn grad hosted his third annual thanksgiving turkey drive on Friday night outside of the BMO harris Bank Center.

The Rockford native provided local families with some much needed food by giving away 700 turkeys for the holidays.

The Knights along with head coach Bryan Ott volunteered for the event, which was a first come, first served basis. Ott said this is just a prime example of how much Rockford means to the NBA champion.

“Fred is truly loyal to where he grew up and he shows that every year,” said Ott. He’s done this through his entire pro career and it’s the first time we haven’t done it at the school, but we’re just happy to participate in Fred’s generosity. He loves his community and cares about people and wants to give back.”

