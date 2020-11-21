Staying safe while staying fit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With COVID-19 cases rising again, people are doing more things at home. That includes trying to stay fit, but those working out under their own roof are often doing so without direction.

Local trainers say people often make mistakes that could make working out at home unhealthy or even unsafe. Some these mistakes include using bad form, not warming up, not increasing weight, using weights that are too heavy and most of all not asking a trainer about avoiding any complications.

“Personal trainers are great to having that critical eye to make sure that we are performing those exercises properly, safely and effectively as well and also that accountability factor is huge. A lot of us can relate to having the best intentions when it comes to exercise,” Abby Nouis, Quick Hit Fitness Labs facility director said.

