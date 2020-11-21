Second wave of COVID-19 presents concerns about second wave of panic buying

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A resurgence of COVID-19 cases, long lines and heavier customer traffic means more items fly off store shelves just as we approach the holidays. That raises concerns about product shortages.

“We’ve been pretty consistent since that kicked off in the early spring,” said Schnuck’s Division Manager, Aaron Miller.

Winnebago County just reverted back to Stage Three of reopening under Governor JB Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan. WIFR viewers say the first items they’ve seen disappearing from shopping aisles in Walmart and Target locations are paper towels, toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

But Store Director Mark Adams at Countryside Fresh Market in Belvidere says this panic buying is nowhere near as bad as it was in March.

“Basically it’s average buying, just more people shopping. We’ve seen a little bit of an increase but nothing major like it was before,” said Adams.

As the community adjusts to a new way of living with COVID-19, so have retailers. Schnuck’s Division Manager, Aaron Miller, says shoppers won’t experience what they did in the spring. His staff evolves with the ever-changing demands of the pandemic, making sure warehouses and shelves are stocked with a sufficient amount of COVID-19 cleaning supplies and holiday inventory.

“We’re in good shape right now and at this time we feel really confident at the level of products we have at the store,” said Miller.

Adams and Miller both say that it isn’t necessary to panic shop or hoard items, as they are keeping their warehouses and shelves stocked.

