Seasonally cold air returns this weekend, eying some rain and snow mix chances
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We hope you’ve enjoyed the last couple of days in weather-wise because it’s hard to top upper 60s and upper 50s for high temperatures at this time of the year. Thanks to a cold front that moved through the region Friday, the weekend will return to levels where we should be for this time of the year.
At least our weather conditions are much different than they were five years ago. At that time in 2015, an early season snowstorm dumped several inches of snow across the region. The snowstorm would become one of the snowiest November snowstorms on record for Chicago and Rockford, totaling 11.2 inches and 8.8 inches, respectively. For Rockford, it is now the third snowiest for Rockford following the November 25-26, 2018 snowstorm. This year we haven’t had any measurable snow in November thus far.
Saturday will remain dry and most of the precipitation will stay south. Thanks to a cold front that moved through the region Friday, temperatures will be much cooler and closer to where they should for this time of the year. Low pressure slides to our south overnight Saturday, bringing a chance for a rain and snow mix on Sunday but this will be very scattered and very light. Most of us should remain dry for the day on Sunday with temperatures in the mid 40s.
Our next system arrives late Monday, creating a chance for rain, and possibly a rain/snow mix on Tuesday. Beyond that, expect quieter and somewhat milder conditions going into Thanksgiving and beyond.
