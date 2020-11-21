Advertisement

Report: VanVleet to re-sign with Raptors

(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A little more than four years ago, Fred VanVleet tweeted “Bet on yourself” after not being picked up by a team in the 2016 NBA Draft. That tweet has been liked more than 4,800 times. Fast forward to the 2020 offseason, and that bet is about to pay off in a big way.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, VanVleet has agreed to a 4-year deal worth $85M to stay in Toronto per his agent Brian Jungreis.

A record-breaking deal for the Rockford native. It’s the largest total value for any undrafted player in NBA history. A nice pay raise for someone that made just $19.9M in his first four seasons in the NBA.

Coming off an unprecedented season that was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, and restarted in a bubble in Orlando, Florida, VanVleet had himself a career-year. The 26-year-old averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists per game and shot 39% from three in 54 games for the Raptors. His Toronto teammates were quick to congratulate him on his new contract.

The Auburn grad was an integral part in the Raptors run to their first NBA championship in 2019, where he was able to shine on the national stage. He averaged 32.4 minutes, 14 points and 2.2 assists per game during the NBA Finals, including a 12-point fourth quarter performance in the series-clinching Game 6.

