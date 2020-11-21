Pandemic not slowing down Harlem’s Watton

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Olivia Watton wishes it does not have to be like this, but she understands why her bowling season is suspended.

Even though alleys will be closed for the foreseeable future, the Harlem senior has a back-up plan to stay in form.

“I bowl in my basement,” said Watton. “I set up something in my basement to just throw the ball and do one-steps and no-steps and that helps me out. It’s definitely going to be weird because my physical game is not going to be there, but I think getting back into it, we’re going to be just fine. It’s just going to take a little bit of practice.”

Watton’s perseverance through this pandemic is what makes her the leader of this year’s Huskies.

Head coach Jim Heathscott says she does not have to say a word because Watton leads by example.

“She puts in the effort every day,” said Heathscott. “She already knows what her plan is and we’re going to try and help her out with that as much as we can, but she’s already got a plan and we already knew that.”

The senior wants a state championship badly especially after back-to-back runner-up finishes.

But Watton is not feeling bad for herself if this season does not materialize, she just wants others to have what she had.

“I feel bad for the freshmen coming in right now because they deserve a season,” Watton said. “I wish that they got their first experience as a freshman like I did. Coming into it having this awesome fun, we could high five and bowl against different teams, but they just can’t. So I think right now the big talk is are we ever going to go back to normal?”

