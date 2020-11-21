Motorcycle accident in Rockford Saturday morning leaves one man dead
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A motorcycle vs. vehicle accident on Rockford’s east side leaves one man dead Saturday morning.
Rockford Police tell 23 News they responded to a call for a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident at 11:28 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Newburg Road and Phelps Avenue in Rockford. Police say a blue vehicle was traveling eastbound on Newburg attempting to turn north on Phelps.
The vehicle turned in front of a motorcycle traveling westbound where the motorcycle and vehicle collided. Police say a male, approximately 50 years of age is dead as a result of the accident.
The area will be closed for several hours as the investigation is ongoing.
