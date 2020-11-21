Man shot in head by 78-year-old suspect

BELOIT, Wis.(WIFR) - A 78-year-old man is now in custody after a 52-year-old man was shot in the head in Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the city of Brookfield Police Department were called to the 13800 block of W. Burleigh Rd. for reports of a 52-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his head after being confronted by an armed suspect while walking to his parked vehicle at approximately 4:58 p.m., according to the Beloit Police Department.

According to witness statements and evidence recovered on scene, three rounds were fired at the victim and his vehicle. After firing his weapon, the suspect then fled on foot westbound from the scene and was seen entering a parked, light colored sedan. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was seen traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Lilly Road from the area of W. Burleigh Road, according to the Beloit Police Department.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect vehicle was identified through video surveillance. The identification of the shooter was determined. He is a 78-year-old man who resides in the Village of Greendale and is believed to have had prior business dealings with the victim.

With the assistance of the Greendale and City of Beloit Police Departments, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident on Nov. 19, at approximately 12:41 a.m., in the City of Beloit. Upon completion of this investigation the City of Brookfield Police Department will be presenting attempted homicide charges to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim is currently being treated at an area hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Great job by our officers taking this suspect into custody for the Brookfield Police Department! **All media questions... Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Thursday, November 19, 2020

