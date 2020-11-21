Advertisement

Belvidere man faces several sexual assault charges

Perez is currently lodged into the Boone County Adult Correctional Facility in lieu of a $150,000, 10 percent bond.
Belvidere Police Department
Belvidere Police Department
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man was arrested on several sexual assault charges as part of an 11-moth investigation.

In December of 2019, the Belvidere Police Department received a report that 19-year-old Joel A. Perez allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile female.

During the course of the investigation, Belvidere detectives met with the Boone County States Attorney’s Office who authorized several counts of sex offenses against Perez, aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

On Friday, Nov. 20, Belvidere detectives assisted by Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators executed a search warrant on a residence in the 200 block of Warren Avenue. While at the residence, investigators collected several pieces of evidence. Perez was at the residence and taken into custody on a Boone County warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any criminal offense is encouraged to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135. Anonymous reports can be made by contacting, 24 hours a day, Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867(815-547-STOP) and BOONECOUNTYCRIMESTOPPERS.COM. Persons with information leading to an arrest can be awarded a cash reward of up to $1,000.00

