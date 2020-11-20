Unseasonable warmth to continue Friday, though winds subside considerably

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a truly remarkable November thus far! Warm days are outnumbering cool ones by more than a 2-to-1 margin thus far, and the month as a whole’s running nearly seven degrees PER DAY above normal.

68% of November's days have produced above normal temperatures. That percentage will grow in the days ahead. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The drawback to the unseasonable warmth’s often been the wind, and that again proved to be the case Thursday. Gusts of 35 miles per hour were prevalent over most, if not all of the Stateline.

Another breezy day with gusts about 30 miles per hour areawide. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s a continuation of a November that, while warm, has also been extremely windy, with gusts in excess of 30 miles per hour having now occurred on more than half of the month’s 19 days!

Thursday marks the 10th time in the first 19 days of the month to produce a wind gust of 30 miles per hour or greater. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A front’s to pass through the region overnight, setting the stage for slightly cooler temperatures Friday. That said, the day’s predicted 59° high will still be well above normal by November 20th standards, and, perhaps more importantly, winds are to subside considerably.

A more seasonable regime takes up residence this weekend and into early next week. Still, temperatures are expected to narrowly outpace normal.

Temperatures won't be cold this weekend. Rather, it'll be much more typical of the weekend before Thanksgiving. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Warming then commences once again toward the middle of next week, with temperatures more than 10° above normal expected by Thanksgiving Eve and Thanksgiving Day.

By next Wednesday, temperatures will likely be more than 10° above normal once again. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That may just be the beginning of a more consequential spell of north. Signs continue to strongly point toward above normal temperatures continuing through the end of the month and extending into early December.

Long range computer projections continue to suggest a high probability of above normal temperatures through early December. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

But that might not be nearly the whole story! Computer models have long been signaling a milder temperature trend continuing well into December. New long-range guidance suggests not only is milder air to dominate into December, it may well extend into 2021. Below you’ll find an animation of temperature departures expected between now and January 3. Each frame of the animation depicts the expected departure from normal over a seven day period. The projections are jaw dropping, suggesting that each seven day period’s to be between 6° and 9° ABOVE NORMAL through early January!

There are signs evolving that suggest warmer than normal temperatures could extend into 2021. Animation Courtesy of weatherbell.com (WIFR)

That’s not to say we won’t have our share of cool or even chilly days sprinkled in, and it’s certainly not to say there we’ll be snow-free throughout the duration of the next month and a half. It’s also not to be taken as a harbinger of what’s to come for winter as a whole.

What is clear here, though, and what’s the big takeaway is that there doesn’t appear to be any prolonged insurgences of cold air, nor is there likely to be any brutal cold through the remainder of 2020.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.