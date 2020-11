ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More clouds than sunshine today with highs in the mid 50′s and northwest winds 5 - 15 MPH. Cooler tomorrow with highs in the low 40′s. Slight chance for a rain/snow mix Saturday night through Sunday morning. Expect 40′s for highs through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.