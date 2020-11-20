Advertisement

State’s Attorney reviews 43 failure to comply notices against local businesses

Businesses that are ordered to close but remain open can face civil hearings or criminal charges
State's Attorney to review 43 closure notices
State's Attorney to review 43 closure notices(WIFR)
By Courtney Sisk
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department ordered dozens of businesses across the county to close as they remain noncompliant with COVID-19 restrictions.

The majority of those businesses are bars and restaurants. Some establishments have more than one closure notice, others have up to seven. The Health Department first issues violation notices. If the entity does not fix the issue, the WCHD issues a notice to disperse. All businesses with a notice to disperse are scheduled for a Public Health Pandemic Emergency Rule Enforcement Hearing from the WCHD. If businesses don’t attend the hearing, or fail to implement a corrective plan the WCHD issues a closure order.

WCHD officials tell 23 News Reporter Courtney Sisk there have not been any hearings as of November 19.

The question is, who oversees the issue once it reaches the point of a closure order?

According to Section 8 of the Department of Public Health Act, 20 ILCS 2305/8, the Health Department sends the notice to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney for review and action.

“My goal was to work with businesses to be compliant and remain financially solvent,” Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn-Hite Ross says.

Hite-Ross’s office currently has 43 failure to comply notices to review. The first notice came across her desk October 21, and since then none were dismissed, and none were charged.

“What it says to me is that despite the nation having lost more than 251,000 lives to a disease that is preventable, we might have individuals in our own community that are not complying,” says Hite-Ross. “That’s very concerning.”

There are two options when it comes to reviewing the notices against local businesses.

“One would be on the civil realm where you would actually go to court and ask the civil judge to close the business,” she explains. “The other track is the criminal track where you would actually file charges, which is a Class A Misdemeanor against the business through the business owner.”

While closure remains in the hands of the State’s Attorney, other repercussions could come from the City. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says the City will issue tickets up to $750 a day for those entities that don’t follow Tier 3 Mitigations. He also says there is a possibility that liquor licenses could be in the balance.

“Right now for the strength of our entire county we all need to step up to these really difficult, and quite honestly awful decisions,” says McNamara. “You’ve been educated, you’ve been aware, we are at a crisis level.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB News 10
Arrest made in 33-year-old Rockford murder case
$5M warrant for arrest of Tyris Jones, indicted for 1st degree murder
Local lawmakers send letter to IDPH
10 Winnebago Co. businesses ordered closed until further notice
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office
Man indicted for 1st degree murder of Rockford woman
WIFR
Rockford to enforce strict rules on indoor dining

Latest News

remote learning
Meridian CUSD 223 moving to remote learning until Jan. 18
RPS 205
All RPS 205 students moving to remote only instruction on Nov. 30
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
IDPH: 13K new COVID-19 cases, 126 more deaths
Closed
Loves Park City Hall closing