Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for coronavirus

(Gray News) - Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott tweeted he was experiencing “very mild symptoms” and planned to work from home.

“Wear a mask. Socially distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible,” he said on Twitter.

Wear a mask. Socially distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.