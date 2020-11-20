Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for coronavirus
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Scott tweeted he was experiencing “very mild symptoms” and planned to work from home.
“Wear a mask. Socially distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible,” he said on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.