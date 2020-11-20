Advertisement

RVC Library open to students, faculty, staff only

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock Valley College Library will be open to students, faculty, and staff of RVC only, starting Monday, Nov. 23.

The RVC Library will be closed to community members. Community members who currently have materials checked out may return their items in the book drop or call the library for a due date extension.

If you are experiencing any flu-like symptoms, the library asks that you stay home and consider seeking medical attention to rule out COVID-19. If you are tested for COVID-19 and are waiting for results, you must isolate until you receive those results. 

“This also serves as a reminder on the college’s protocols for self-reporting COVID-19,” according to the college. “Let’s all do our part to keep our campuses and our community healthy and safe.”

Students and employees are required to fill out an online self-reporting form if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms; you have received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis or you have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Self-reporting forms for both students and employees can be found here.

“As you have heard many times, to protect yourself and mitigate the spread of COVID, as well as seasonal flu, please continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering, and sanitize or wash your hands frequently,” the college said.

