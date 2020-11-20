Rockford Park District impacted by Tier 3 mitigations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the state under a revised Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigation Plan that pauses all indoor group sporting and recreational activities for youth and adults, Rockford Park District operations have been impacted by the new requirements from the resurgence of COVID-19.

The revised Tier 3 plan also requires face coverings for all indoor and outdoor activities at all times. All changes impacting Rockford Park District operations will last indefinitely, pending the regions’ positivity rate decline.

· Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens – no indoor admissions; Sinnissippi Station Garden Railroad Exhibit originally scheduled for Nov. 28 to Jan. 30 has been cancelled. All Aglow — outside only — begins Nov. 28.

· Mercyhealth Sportscore Two – All sports programs and indoor group golf lessons are cancelled. Indoor driving range for individual training will be open daily (excluding holidays) beginning Monday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; advance registration required. Additional rental opportunities available for individualized sports training.

· Skybox Restaurant at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two – Restaurant closed; simulator rental available for individual training by reservation. One person per simulator, and no spectators.

· UW Health Sports Factory - All group sports programs cancelled. The Park District Customer Experience office remains open during select days and times. Additional rental opportunities available for individualized sports training.

· Carlson Ice Arena – All group lessons cancelled. Customer Experience office remains open during select days and times. Additional individual lesson opportunities available for individualized sports training.

· Riverview Ice House - All group lessons cancelled. Additional individual lesson opportunities available for individualized sports training.

Outdoor sports and recreation — individual and small group — opportunities can still take place. The additional restrictions in place are intended to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. For additional updates as needed, visit here.

