Rockford Mayor McNamara to run for second term

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tom McNamara announced he is running for a second term as Mayor of Rockford.

Mayor McNamara put out the following statement.

“Time has certainly passed quickly. It seems like just yesterday I was running for Mayor of the great city of Rockford. I am honored and blessed to have been given the opportunity to serve the citizens of Rockford these past four years. And, I’m beyond excited to embark on a journey toward a second term as your mayor in 2021.

My election platform and vision in 2017 included providing bold new leadership that was willing to collaborate and work together with citizens and stakeholders to create solutions to our problems. I saw our challenges as a great opportunity for civic engagement, not just for elected officials but for all of Rockford’s citizens. I felt it was important to work together to maximize our local resources—with our best asset—our people—at the center of our work. For Rockford to be successful, each resident must have access to safe and prosperous neighborhoods and good paying jobs that can support a family.

My vision then is the same as it is today:

To keep our community safe

To grow our economy

To strengthen our neighborhoods

To create opportunities for our young people to succeed

And to make sure our city organization is fiscally sound

With collaboration and engagement being the key to success in making positive changes, we have accomplished so much together these past four years. Please visit the Issues/Accomplishments page on this website for highlights. The journey has not been an easy one, and this past year has been especially difficult.

However, working together, we’ve been able to face our challenges and take advantage of our opportunities. We’ve made amazing progress and there’s still so much more to do. I welcome the opportunity to serve a second term as mayor of this great city.

Thank you for your support!

Tom”

