Man sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for attempted robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Man sentenced to four years and six months in prison for an attempted robbery on Oct. 27, 2019 in Winnebago County.

Officers had been sent to the area of 1200 7th St. for a robbery. During the investigation, 57-year-old Charles Taylor was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and the charge of attempted robbery was authorized.

Judge Debra Schafer sentenced Taylor on Oct. 2. He will serve one year of mandatory supervised release after his sentence, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

